BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Harman International Industries Inc , reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its car entertainment and home audio products.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $43.2 million, or 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion said the company, whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: