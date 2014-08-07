Aug 7 Harman International Industries Inc , reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its car entertainment and home audio products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $43.2 million, or 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion said the company, whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)