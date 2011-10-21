* Q1 EPS $0.69 vs est $0.51

* Q1 rev up 26 pct at $1.05 bln

* Infotainment, audio backlog remains at record high of $14.5 bln

* Shares up as much as 15 pct (Adds CEO comments, adds details; updates share movement)

By Soham Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee

Oct 21 Harman International Industries Inc's bet on investing in higher-growth emerging markets is paying rich yields for the U.S. audio systems maker as sales from BRIC nations surged, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.

The company's revenue from emerging markets nearly doubled in the first quarter.

Last year, 13 percent of Harman's sales came from Brazil, India and China, Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal said.

"We are starting to leverage lot more of all those actions we took in terms of taking a lot of cost out permanently, building our operations in China, Hungary, Brazil and in India -- that's all coming together now," Paliwal told Reuters.

Harman, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman, is shifting some plants to so-called BRIC nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China -- and Mexico, to lower its costs and increase margins.

"When sales go up, we have a very good leverage of fixed costs. Every $100 million extra sales allows us to put a lot of money to the bottom line. That's what happened this quarter. Sales were up and we could improve the margin," the CEO said.

On Oct. 3, Reuters reported the company is in talks with India's Tata Motors for a large contract as it seeks to grow its India business five-fold to about $250 million within five years.

The company's stock has gained about 42 percent since then.

Harman provides products for cars such as BMW , Audi , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Toyota , Fiat SpA and Ferrari.

The company, whose brands include Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, also benefited from its decision to create two segments -- infotainment and lifestyle -- to boost growth by combining its luxury home audio business with the automotive business.

Sales at the infotainment division, representing 58 percent of total revenue, rose 26 percent as pent-up demand from Japanese carmakers picked up after the tsunami and earthquake hit automobile production, and on emerging market sales.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents a share in the July-September quarter, while analysts expected 51 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the company, which competes with Bose, Panasonic Corp , Sony Corp and Denso Corp , rose 26 percent to $1.05 billion.

Shares of Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman were up 11 percent in morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched an 11-week high of $40.85 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)