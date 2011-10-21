* Q1 EPS $0.69 vs est $0.51
* Q1 rev up 26 pct at $1.05 bln
* Infotainment, audio backlog remains at record high of
$14.5 bln
* Shares up as much as 15 pct
(Adds CEO comments, adds details; updates share movement)
By Soham Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 21 Harman International Industries Inc's
bet on investing in higher-growth emerging markets is
paying rich yields for the U.S. audio systems maker as sales
from BRIC nations surged, sending its shares up as much as 15
percent.
The company's revenue from emerging markets nearly doubled
in the first quarter.
Last year, 13 percent of Harman's sales came from Brazil,
India and China, Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal said.
"We are starting to leverage lot more of all those actions
we took in terms of taking a lot of cost out permanently,
building our operations in China, Hungary, Brazil and in India
-- that's all coming together now," Paliwal told Reuters.
Harman, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman, is
shifting some plants to so-called BRIC nations -- Brazil,
Russia, India, China -- and Mexico, to lower its costs and
increase margins.
"When sales go up, we have a very good leverage of fixed
costs. Every $100 million extra sales allows us to put a lot of
money to the bottom line. That's what happened this quarter.
Sales were up and we could improve the margin," the CEO said.
On Oct. 3, Reuters reported the company is in talks with
India's Tata Motors for a large contract as it seeks
to grow its India business five-fold to about $250 million
within five years.
The company's stock has gained about 42 percent since then.
Harman provides products for cars such as BMW ,
Audi , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE),
Toyota , Fiat SpA and Ferrari.
The company, whose brands include Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG
and Infinity, also benefited from its decision to create two
segments -- infotainment and lifestyle -- to boost growth by
combining its luxury home audio business with the automotive
business.
Sales at the infotainment division, representing 58 percent
of total revenue, rose 26 percent as pent-up demand from
Japanese carmakers picked up after the tsunami and earthquake
hit automobile production, and on emerging market sales.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents a share in the
July-September quarter, while analysts expected 51 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Bose, Panasonic
Corp , Sony Corp and Denso Corp , rose
26 percent to $1.05 billion.
Shares of Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman were up 11
percent in morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange. They touched an 11-week high of $40.85 earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York and Soham
Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)