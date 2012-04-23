April 23 Harman International Inc said
it signed more than $500 million worth agreements to provide
in-car entertainment systems to three carmakers in China and
India.
Harman will provide these systems to China's Geely Motors
and BAIC Motors and India's Tata Motors Ltd, it said
in a statement on Monday.
The company, which provides audio products for cars made by
BMW, Audi, Daimler, Toyota and
Ferrari, was in talks with Indian auto makers as part of its
plans to expand in the emerging markets, Reuters reported last
year.
The company said it was on track to record $1.5 billion in
revenue in Brazil, Russia, India and China by 2015.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)