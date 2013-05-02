May 2 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc, which owns brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, reported a 80 percent drop in quarterly profit as lower automotive production in Western Europe hit revenue in the company's biggest business.

Net income fell to $35 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter from $173 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 3 percent to $1.06 billion.

Harman's biggest business, infotainment, which provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Fiat SpA's Ferrari and Volkswagen's Audi, reported a 6.7 percent drop in revenue.

Carmakers are bracing for a tough year. Volkswagen and Daimler said last week their earnings dropped in the first quarter.