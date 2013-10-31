Oct 31 Harman International Industries Inc
reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue as
demand rose for its audio equipment from luxury carmakers such
as Daimler AG, Ferrari and Volkswagen's
Audi.
Revenue rose to $1.17 billion in the first quarter ended
Sept. 30, from $998 million a year earlier.
Net income fell to $46 million, or 66 cents per share, from
$55 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon,
recorded restructuring and non-recurring charges of $24 million
in the latest reported quarter.