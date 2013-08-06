Aug 6 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc, whose brands include JBL and Harman Kardon, reported an 8 percent rise in revenue as demand rose for its infotainment systems from luxury carmakers.

Net income fell to $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $49.3 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share.

Harman recorded restructuring and other charges of $72 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.18 billion.

Infotainment, Harman's biggest business, reported a 4 percent rise in revenue.

The business provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Fiat SpA's Ferrari and Volkswagen's Audi.