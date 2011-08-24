JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's Harmony Gold , the world's fifth-largest gold producer, said on Wednesday that output for its 2012 financial year should rise to between 1.45 million ounces and 1.55 million ounces from around 1.3 million in 2011.

It also said in a presentation to investors on its web site that its capital expenditure for the next financial year was forecast to rise 16 percent to 3.643 billion rand ($505 million) and that a pre-feasibility study for its promising Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea should be completed early next year.

($1 = 7.209 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)