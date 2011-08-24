* Sees gold output at between 1.45 mln-1.55 mln oz
* Wafi-Golpu pre-feasibility study to be completed early
2012
* Says Wafi output estimates are "moving targets"
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 South Africa's Harmony Gold
Mining Co , the world's fifth-largest gold producer,
said on Wednesday output for its 2012 financial year should rise
to between 1.45 million ounces and 1.55 million from around 1.3
million in 2011.
Investors have been keen to see Harmony's output forecasts
to see if it can crank up to take advantage of the high gold
price without overextending so that it can keep cash flowing.
But the targets could be tough to reach as the group in the
last financial year had to scale back its original forecasts
because of safety stoppages and underperformance at some shafts.
Chief Executive Graham Briggs said he was optimistic they
would be achieved. "We've had a good look at our forecasts and
our operations and we're pretty confident. A lot of work has
happened in the seams," Briggs said on a conference call.
"We need to have less safety stoppages," he said, noting the
group had appointed a dedicated safety executive and was tying
safety targets to its bonus system.
Harmony also said in a presentation on its web site that
its capital expenditure for the next financial year was forecast
to rise 16 percent to 3.64 billion rand ($505 million).
The group had 15 fatalities on its mines in South Africa in
the financial year through June, down from 21 in the previous
year. But under South African mining law, operations are almost
always halted for a few days when there is a death.
Last week Harmony reported a 67 percent drop in quarterly
profit, falling short of market expectations as power rates, new
equipment and the costs of a troubled mine shaft hit its bottom
line.
Analysts say the group was keeping a bit of a lid on
production over the next couple of years but seemed to be
freeing up cash at a time when gold has been soaring to record
highs.
"Harmony seems to have lowered the production forecast
slightly over every year for the next four years. Still, it also
looks like this is as a result of now focusing on a positive
free cash margin," said Leon Esterhuizen, an analyst with RBC
Capital Markets in London.
"And that, I believe, is exactly what the doctor ordered. I
think the general take is still positive -- particularly at
current or even higher gold prices," he said.
ON TRACK
The presentation said the group remained committed to
reaching 2 million ounces in the next few years.
The company said a pre-feasibility study for its promising
Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea, which it shares in a
50/50 joint venture with Australia's Newcrest , should
be completed early next year and it was on track to have the
mine up and running by 2017.
The project's production range was pegged in the
presentation at 600,000 to 800,000 ounces of gold per year, up
from previous estimates of 300,000 to 700,000 ounces, while
Wafi-Golpu's copper output was seen at between 300,000 and
500,000 tonnes per year.
"It is quite a range ... It is a bit of a moving target but
it is the best estimate we have at the moment," Briggs said.
On one graphic on the presentation, Harmony said it saw its
half of Wafi-Golpu contributing 400,000 ounces a year to its
output and its Hidden valley operation in Papua New Guinea
providing 200,000 ounces.
The government there can take up to a 30 percent stake in
the sector and so those numbers could vary, depending on what
happens on that score.
Briggs told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the
government had signaled its intent to buy into the project but
it was unclear if it and the money or how much of a stake it
would attempt to acquire.
Harmony's share price was felled last Friday by reports that
the government in Papua New Guinea would move to transfer
mineral ownership from the state to local communities, but
Briggs said on Monday he did not see it as a threat and that it
was electioneering ahead of polls in 2012.
Harmony shares on Wednesday were down 1.3 percent as part of
a broader retreat of gold miners after bullion in the previous
session posted its biggest daily drop in 18 months.
($1 = 7.209 South African Rand)
