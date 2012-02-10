HONG KONG Feb 10 A joint venture set up by China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd has raised $230 million towards a $500 million fund for building residential property in China, according to a report.

The companies are general partners in Harmony China Real Estate Fund II, with each contributing $40 million in equity, according to PERE, a publication devoted to private equity real estate finance. It added that Dutch pension fund Algemene Pensioen Groep had invested $150 million in equity in the fund.

ICBC, one of the country's big four banks, and state-owned COLI, the mainland's largest developer by market capitalisation, first teamed up in March 2010 on precursor Harmony China Real Estate Fund, which closed with $286 million later that year. PERE cited an announcement from the companies saying the fund was fully invested in three property-development projects, in the cities of Xian, Qingdao and Shenyang.

Private-equity finance is an increasingly popular method of raising money for real-estate development in China as the government leads a clampdown on bank, bond, equity and trust market financing. Many property developers are launching their own vehicles to bridge an estimated $111 billion financing gap in 2012. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)