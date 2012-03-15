JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Harmony Gold Mining , South Africa's third-biggest gold producer, will give employees who work at the rock face up to 2.9 percent of its share capital.

The company said 33,000 employees below management level would benefit from the scheme, which could see it issue at least 4.3 million shares, valued at about 1 billion rand ($133 million) based on Harmony's market capitalisation on Wednesday.

Harmony's overall black ownership is already at 36 percent, above South Africa's requirement that 26 percent of local operations be transferred to black investors by 2014.

The five-year scheme is not the first of its kind in South Africa, where the government is compelling companies to redress the racial imbalances and inequities of the apartheid era.

Kumba Iron Ore was lauded for its employee share ownership scheme when it paid out 2.7 billion rand ($360 million) to 6,000 of its workers at the end of last year.

The payouts marked the end of the first phase of the 10-year scheme to benefit non-managerial employees.

Almost 9,700 such workers at diversified miner Exxaro also benefited from a 1 billion rand payout after its employee scheme reached maturity after a five-year capital appreciation period. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard and Will Waterman)