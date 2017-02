JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 Harmony Gold , South Africa's third-largest gold miner, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Evander mine after an accident led to fatalities at the operation.

Harmony said an employee and two members of an external rescue team were fatally injured on Monday at the mine in South Africa's Mpumalanga province following an ore pass accident.

"Operations at the mine have been stopped until investigations have been completed," the company said in a statement, adding that the cause of the accident was still under investigation. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)