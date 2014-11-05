* Narrows quarterly loss
* Gold spot price at new four-year lows
By Ed Stoddard and Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 South African mining firm
Harmony Gold reported a further quarterly loss on
Wednesday and suggested it might have to cut jobs as it contends
with depressed prices and operational problems which include an
escalating battle with illegal miners.
Unveiling its results for the three months to end-September,
it said losses narrowed by 78 percent to 226 million rand ($21
million), as output rose 6 percent to just over 303,000 ounces.
But the current quarter will be a tough one as the company
said last week it was closing its key Kusasalethu mine west of
Johannesburg for two weeks, to try to remove illegal miners who
are believed to be starting fires in the mine.
"The decision comes after a third underground fire in
October was started by illegal miners. Although no one was
harmed in any of these fires, it did result in 10 production
days lost in October," Harmony said in its results statement on
Wednesday.
The company is especially sensitive about safety after nine
employees died in a fire in February at its Doornkop mine.
Harmony has also struggled to get Kusasalethu back to full
output after shutting the mine for several weeks at the start of
2013 because of labour violence rooted in union rivalry.
"Kusasalethu's production has continued to be problematic
and management is working on an alternative plan to return the
mine to profitability," the company said.
Chief Executive Graham Briggs implied that any restructuring
at the mine was likely to include job cuts.
"The plans at Kusasalethu we will be signing off in the next
few weeks ... We will have to go through a negotiating process
with unions," he said on a conference call.
Under South African labour law companies have to hold talks
with unions if they plan lay-offs.
"If we look at job cuts, 50 percent of our costs are on
labour, so any major restructuring always involves jobs and we
have to look carefully at that," Briggs said.
He said Kusasalethu had not made a profit since 2012 and the
company had been "throwing a lot of resources at it to try and
improve the situation there." The company said it currently
employs 6,441 people at Kusasalethu, including contractors.
Any move to cut jobs at Kusasalethu could meet with stiff
labour resistance given the heavy presence at the mine of the
hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU), whose members have downed tools in the past at Anglo
American Platinum in protest at planned lay-offs.
AMCU represents about 72 percent of Kusasalethu's miners.
GOLD PRICE SLIDE
Gold producers in general are caught in a bind as prices
tumble and costs climb.
The spot price fell to fresh four-year lows on
Wednesday at below $1,200 an ounce -- a critical level that many
analysts see as a "tipping point" that will cause shaft
closures.
But Briggs said Harmony remained on the look-out for
potential bargains as other producers shed operations in the
face of falling prices.
Harmony's share price was up 2.3 percent at 18.83 rand at
1305 GMT, when Johannesburg's Gold Mining Index was
down 3.6 percent.
"We continue to keep our eyes on what's happening. The one
area that is the most likely at the moment is when companies
sell assets to assist their balance sheet," Briggs told Reuters.
However, no acquisition is in immediate prospect. "This
quarter, next quarter, it is unlikely that anything will
happen," he said.
Rival AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top producer of
the precious metal, has said it could sell assets to reduce its
debts of almost $3 billion.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Briggs also said the market would get an update in December
on the pre-feasibility study at Harmony's flagship Golpu project
in Papua New Guinea, with new estimates on capital expenditure.
Harmony has already said it expects "significantly lower"
investment than previous estimates which called for spending of
almost $6 billion to develop the mine. Costs will be shared with
joint-venture partner Newcrest Mining.
The company's said its net debt had fallen to $68 million
from $98 million, which is low by industry standards, and Briggs
said while Harmony could borrow to fund the project its
intention remained to fund it from cash flows.
($1=11.0480 South African rand)
