JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 Harmony Gold , South Africa's third-largest gold miner, said on Thursday it had restarted most of the operations at its Evander mine in the country's Mpumalanga province that was shut following fatalities at the operation earlier this week.

An employee and two members of an external rescue team were fatally injured on Monday at the mine following an ore pass accident.

"Evander mine is back in production from (Wednesday) except for the area where the accident occurred," spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield said.

South Africa, which has the world's deepest gold mines, has a dire safety record compared with the industrialised world, and deaths have led to temporary closure of mines, denting output.

Some South African gold mines are nearing depths of 4,000 metres, making access and drilling dangerous in harsh conditions in which rock temperatures can reach about 50 degrees Celsius.

Still, the number of miners killed in South Africa has fallen drastically over the last two decades.

Companies have invested heavily to improve safety in a bid to dismiss claims by unions that they were putting ounces before lives. But analysts have said it is unlikely they will reach a zero-harm record in the near term. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)