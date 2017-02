JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 Harmony Gold said on Thursday it was still searching for a trapped miner at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa and all operations there had been halted.

"The search for the missing miner is still on-going. The rescue mission is taking longer than expected. All operations at Kusasalethu have been stopped," spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield said in an e-mailed response to questions.

The worker has been trapped since Wednesday because of a seismic incident at the mine which produced 12 to 18 kgs of gold a day. It had previously said that only stoping operations had been halted at the mine. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)