JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 Harmony Gold , South Africa's third largest gold producer, said it would resume operations at its Kusasalethu mine on Tuesday night after they were suspended on Monday when a worker was killed in an accident.

The company said the mine, about 60 kms (40 miles) west of Johannesburg, produces 12 to 18 kgs of gold per day. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)