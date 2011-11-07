JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa's third-largest gold miner Harmony suspended operations at its Kusasalethu mine on Monday after an employee was killed in an accident.

"Investigations are currently underway to establish the cause of the accident. All operations at the mine have been suspended until investigations have been completed," Harmony said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)