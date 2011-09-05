* Fund proposes cut price asset sale to unnamed buyer
* Harmony managers will still run assets after sale
* Investor protests at conflict of interest
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Frederik Richter
ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore-based hedge
fund Harmony Capital plans to sell its assets at a steep
discount, in a move that will see its managers continue to
receive hefty fees but leave some investors crying foul.
Harmony, which invests in undervalued assets, informed
investors of an undisclosed buyer's $70 million bid for all the
fund's assets in a letter dated Aug. 16, seen by Reuters.
This compares with a $96 million offer the fund said it
received on May 19 and represents a 26 percent discount to the
fund's net asset value (NAV) as of Aug. 15, according to the
letter from Harmony's chief investment officer Suresh Withana.
A deal at this level could offer considerable upside for any
buyer, with an immediate paper profit of about $25 million.
Harmony's decision to pursue the offer has prompted one
investor to complain. However, there appears to be little they
or others -- who have been locked into the fund since Harmony
suspended redemptions in December 2008 -- can do to prevent the
sale.
"This is an egregious conflict of interests. Harmony had two
years to liquidate the assets at better prices but held on to
them while they could still claim management fees," said one
investor who asked not to be named.
Withana could not be reached for comment and did not respond
to emails. Charles Chew from Harmony investment team said it was
the firm's policy not to comment.
Such illiquid assets are a major bone of contention between
fund managers and investors. Hedge fund industry sources say up
to $100 billion may still be held in hedge funds that blocked
withdrawals during the financial crisis. Many continue to charge
fees under the terms of the funds.
In Harmony's case, a potential conflict arises because
executive director John Nicholls and CIO Withana will be
involved in managing the assets for the new owner, allowing them
to pick up a management fee and a potential performance fee.
"This aspect of the potential transaction creates a conflict
of interest for the directors of the Fund's Board who also have
interests in the Manager -- as such, Suresh Withana and John
Nicholls will refrain from voting in connection with this
potential sale of the Fund's assets to the Buyer," Harmony said
in its Aug. 16 letter.
DIMINISHING RETURNS
Harmony's value has fallen sharply in recent months. In May,
Withara wrote that the fund had received a non-binding bid of
$96 million. That represented a 12 percent discount to the NAV
at the end of February, according to another letter to investors
seen by Reuters.
According to its website, Harmony "provides investors with
exposure to materially undervalued assets with prospects of
revaluation post restructuring, repositioning or upon emergence
from a period of stress/distress".
Like many other hedge funds, Harmony stopped calculating NAV
and suspended investor withdrawals during the financial crisis
to avoid having to sell mainly illiquid assets into a bad market
with wide bid-offer spreads.
In return for locking investors into the fund, Harmony
offered to charge diminishing management fees, and created a
liquidating share class, whereby assets would be sold when
markets improved.
However, while management fees were still payable, Harmony
did not sell the bulk of the assets, and continued claiming fees
based on their nominal value.
For example, said the investor, the fund did not sell a
large position in U.S.-listed China North East Petroleum
when markets improved. He said Harmony told him larger
shareholders wanted to hold the position, without naming them.
China NE Petroleum shares peaked at $11.59 in January 2010.
They now trade at a little over $2.
"Why did they wait until the management fees had run out
before deciding to sell?" asked the investor.
"If they were prohibited from managing the assets after the
sale, we could accept they were protecting our interests. (But)
this way, we take a big loss on current value, while they can
liquidate the portfolio immediately and claim a fat fee."
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Will Waterman)