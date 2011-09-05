* Fund proposes cut price asset sale to unnamed buyer

* Harmony managers will still run assets after sale

* Investor protests at conflict of interest

By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Frederik Richter

ZURICH/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singapore-based hedge fund Harmony Capital plans to sell its assets at a steep discount, in a move that will see its managers continue to receive hefty fees but leave some investors crying foul.

Harmony, which invests in undervalued assets, informed investors of an undisclosed buyer's $70 million bid for all the fund's assets in a letter dated Aug. 16, seen by Reuters.

This compares with a $96 million offer the fund said it received on May 19 and represents a 26 percent discount to the fund's net asset value (NAV) as of Aug. 15, according to the letter from Harmony's chief investment officer Suresh Withana.

A deal at this level could offer considerable upside for any buyer, with an immediate paper profit of about $25 million.

Harmony's decision to pursue the offer has prompted one investor to complain. However, there appears to be little they or others -- who have been locked into the fund since Harmony suspended redemptions in December 2008 -- can do to prevent the sale.

"This is an egregious conflict of interests. Harmony had two years to liquidate the assets at better prices but held on to them while they could still claim management fees," said one investor who asked not to be named.

Withana could not be reached for comment and did not respond to emails. Charles Chew from Harmony investment team said it was the firm's policy not to comment.

Such illiquid assets are a major bone of contention between fund managers and investors. Hedge fund industry sources say up to $100 billion may still be held in hedge funds that blocked withdrawals during the financial crisis. Many continue to charge fees under the terms of the funds.

In Harmony's case, a potential conflict arises because executive director John Nicholls and CIO Withana will be involved in managing the assets for the new owner, allowing them to pick up a management fee and a potential performance fee.

"This aspect of the potential transaction creates a conflict of interest for the directors of the Fund's Board who also have interests in the Manager -- as such, Suresh Withana and John Nicholls will refrain from voting in connection with this potential sale of the Fund's assets to the Buyer," Harmony said in its Aug. 16 letter.

DIMINISHING RETURNS

Harmony's value has fallen sharply in recent months. In May, Withara wrote that the fund had received a non-binding bid of $96 million. That represented a 12 percent discount to the NAV at the end of February, according to another letter to investors seen by Reuters.

According to its website, Harmony "provides investors with exposure to materially undervalued assets with prospects of revaluation post restructuring, repositioning or upon emergence from a period of stress/distress".

Like many other hedge funds, Harmony stopped calculating NAV and suspended investor withdrawals during the financial crisis to avoid having to sell mainly illiquid assets into a bad market with wide bid-offer spreads.

In return for locking investors into the fund, Harmony offered to charge diminishing management fees, and created a liquidating share class, whereby assets would be sold when markets improved.

However, while management fees were still payable, Harmony did not sell the bulk of the assets, and continued claiming fees based on their nominal value.

For example, said the investor, the fund did not sell a large position in U.S.-listed China North East Petroleum when markets improved. He said Harmony told him larger shareholders wanted to hold the position, without naming them.

China NE Petroleum shares peaked at $11.59 in January 2010. They now trade at a little over $2.

"Why did they wait until the management fees had run out before deciding to sell?" asked the investor.

"If they were prohibited from managing the assets after the sale, we could accept they were protecting our interests. (But) this way, we take a big loss on current value, while they can liquidate the portfolio immediately and claim a fat fee." (Editing by Alexander Smith and Will Waterman)