JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Harmony Gold , South Africa's third-largest gold miner, said on Monday its output target for the 2012 financial year remained unchanged after the company posted a slight increase in first-quarter production.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Briggs said on a conference call with reporters that Harmony was sticking to its output target of between 1.45 million and 1.55 million ounces for its 2012 financial year, which will end on June 30 next year.

The company produced around 1.3 million ounces in its 2011 financial year. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, writing by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)