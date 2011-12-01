JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 Harmony Gold,
the world's fifth-largest gold producer, is not planning to sell
its Joel mine in South Africa, the Business Day newspaper
reported on Thursday.
The paper quoted Harmony chief executive officer Graham
Briggs as saying the mine had a reasonable life left and was
profitable.
"This is a prized asset and it is not for sale," Briggs was
quoted as saying.
The paper said there was a rumour in the market that Wits
Gold, a South African gold and uranium exploration
company, wanted to buy the Joel operations.
Wits Gold issued a cautionary note on Nov. 16 that it was in
talks that may affect its shares.
Briggs said he was more open to considering options on how
to unlock value from Harmony's Evander operations, which needed
"a couple of billion rand" to develop more gold resources and
extend the life of the mine, according to the paper.
Harmony also said last month that it had received a number
of enquiries and proposals from parties interested in acquiring
its assets in Papua New Guinea, but it was not ready to sell.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)