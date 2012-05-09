(Adds detail, background)

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 - Harmony Gold, South Africa's third-largest gold producer, reported third-quarter earnings that far exceeded expectations because of a deferred tax credit that flowed to its bottom line.

Headline earnings per share were 234 cents per share for the three months to end-March, down just slightly from 242 cents in the previous quarter and about triple the average estimate of 75.7 cents in a Reuters poll of 7 analysts.

The company's earnings would have been brought back to earth if it weren't for the deferred tax credit of 652 million rand ($82.38 million).

"That would equal around 150 cents a share, and that's what did it for them," said David Davis, mining investment analyst at SBG Securities in Johannesburg.

Production was 18 percent lower at 281,415 ounces with a planned infrastructure upgrade at its Doornkop mine in South Africa and lower-than-expected grades at four of its other mines adding to the losses from safety-related stoppages.

Lower production pulled gross profit down 62 percent to 501 million rand but this was offset by the deferred tax credit. The company also had to contend with a lower rand/gold price during the quarter. ($1 = 7.9150 South African rand)