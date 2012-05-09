* Production dented by safety drive, op problems

* Q3 earnings exceed expectations on tax credit

* Share price at 22-month lows (Adds background, detail and quotes)

By Sherilee Lakmidas

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 - Harmony Gold, South Africa's No.3 gold producer, trimmed its full-year output target, due in part to a government safety drive that has led to stoppages at its mines, helping to pressure its shares to a 22-month low on Wednesday.

A slide in spot gold prices to a 4-month low also weighed on the shares, and overshadowed a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter earnings that was due largely to a deferred tax credit.

Harmony's production has been disrupted by a safety drive in South Africa, where it gets 90 percent of its output, that has seen a surge of inspections and stoppages, as well as operational difficulties.

Production in the third quarter fell 18 percent to just over 281,000 ounces and chief executive Graham Briggs said in a conference call with journalists that 70,000 ounces has now been cut from a previous full-year target of 1.35 million ounces.

As the spot gold price buckled to four-month lows around $1,584.00 an ounce, Harmony's share price shed over 1.5 percent on the day to 71.59 rand at one point, bringing its year-to-date loss to 24 percent, a 22-month low according to Reuters' data.

Bigger rivals Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are also down 21 percent and 25 percent respectively this year, but Harmony has long felt undervalued and Briggs told Reuters the share price remained a concern.

"Maybe there is a lot of wait-and-see from the market ... I don't think we are a takeover target but one has to worry about shareholders and shareholder value," he said in an interview.

Harmony has pegged future growth largely on its promising Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea, a gold-copper deposit that it shares in a 50/50 joint venture with Australia's Newcrest.

Harmony confirmed the project's pre-feasability study would be completed by the end of June with the results likely to be made public by mid-August. Essentially a copper mine, the project will change Harmony's status as a pure gold play.

A 650 million rand ($82.1 million) deferred tax credit, which equated to around 150 cents a share, helped Harmony post third-quarter earnings that were only fractionally below the previous quarter.

Headline earnings per share were 234 cents per share for the three months to end-March, down just slightly from 242 cents in the previous quarter and about three times the average estimate of 75.7 cents in a Reuters poll of 7 analysts.

Grade quality also remains a worry.

"This was one area where we actually dropped the ball," Briggs said. The underground recovery grade fell 13 percent to 4.24 grams per tonne in the January to March quarter.

At 1225 GMT, Harmony shares were down 1.2 percent at 72.07 rand.

($1 = 7.9150 South African rand) (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Mark Potter)