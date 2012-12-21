* Miners had protested against suspension of colleagues
* Latest labour flare-up in S.Africa's key mining sector
(Recasts with protest ending)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 A protest at one of Harmony
Gold's South African mines ended on Friday with the
return to the surface of 1,700 workers who had stayed
underground to complain about the suspension of colleagues.
"The mine will be closed for the festive season and labour
related discussions will resume in January 2013," the company
said in a statement.
Company spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield said those talks
would include the fate of almost 600 workers whose suspension
for their part in an illegal strike last week triggered the
protest.
The suspensions also sparked violence at the mine on
Thursday when at least 5 miners were injured by police firing
rubber bullets to disperse a protest that became rowdy.
The unrest at Harmony's Kusasalethu mine 65 km (40 miles)
west of Johannesburg is the latest labour flare-up in South
Africa's mining sector, which has been battered this year by a
wave of often violent wildcat strikes.
The protesting workers had refused to return to the surface
after going underground for a shift on Thursday. But at 2,000
metres (6,300 feet) down, they were unlikely to hold out for
long given the hot and uncomfortable conditions at such depths.
Talks to end the impasse had involved representatives from
the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
AMCU's turf war for members with the dominant National Union
of Mineworkers has been at the root of much of the conflict this
year which has seen over 50 people killed, damaging the
country's reputation among foreign investors.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Potter)