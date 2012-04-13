(Corrects pvs quarter figure, this quarter calculation)
* CEO softens tone on safety drive
* March output around 283,000 oz-Reuters calculation
* Harmony shares lose almost 2 percent
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, April 13 - Harmony Gold, South
Africa's third-largest gold producer, on Friday became the
latest miner to report a sharp drop in output in the first 3
months of 2012 because of an increase in government-ordered
safety stoppages.
Harmony's share price extended losses on the news to be
almost 2 percent lower at 1140 GMT, underperforming gains of
0.12 percent on the Top 40 index of blue-chip stocks..
Harmony's announcement that output would be 18 percent lower
compared to the previous quarter came a day after official data
showed gold output in South Africa had fallen 11.5 percent in
volume terms in February on an annual basis.
Platinum output in the same period fell almost 50 percent.
Pointedly, the tone taken by chief executive Graham Briggs
on the government safety drive softened since February, when he
said the campaign was "punitive."
"Safety stoppages indicate that we need to do even more to
ensure a safer working environment for our employees at all
times," Briggs said on Friday in a trading update.
In the previous quarter to the end of December, the second
in Harmony's financial year, the group produced just shy of
345,000 ounces of gold, so an 18 percent fall would bring March
output to 283,000 ounces, according to Reuters' calculations.
The company has already cut its full financial year target
to 1.35 million ounces from 1.55 million ounces, partly because
of the wave of safety stoppages, and the latest figures mean it
will likely be reduced again.
"The March quarter is not in line with our expectations,"
Briggs said.
Public holidays, a one-day national strike that Harmony's
employees joined, and heavy rains in Papua New Guinea that
impacted its Hidden Valley operations there also contributed to
the fall in output.
Africa's top gold producer AngloGold Ashanti said
on Tuesday that safety stoppages had cost it 76,000 ounces of
lost production in the first quarter of 2012.
A government drive to reduce deaths in South Africa's deep
and dangerous mines has led to more inspections that shut shafts
and cut production.
(Editing by David Dolan)