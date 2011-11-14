* Says assets yet to realise full potential value
JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 Harmony Gold
, South Africa's third-largest gold producer, said on
Monday it had received a number of enquiries and proposals from
parties interested in acquiring its assets in Papua New Guinea,
but it was not ready to sell.
Harmony said in a statement the disposal of the Papua New
Guinea assets at an early stage of their development would not
realise their full value.
"This is particularly relevant in relation to the Wafi-Golpu
project, where the pre-feasibility study is expected to be
completed by the middle of 2012 and the feasibility study during
2014," it said.
The company said it believed the results of drilling and the
completion of the feasibility study should significantly
increase confidence about the value of the Wafi-Golpu project.
"The board believes that the continuation of Harmony's
current strategy of investing in the development of its assets
in Papua New Guinea is in the best interests of Harmony and its
shareholders," it said.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)