UPDATE 2-Egyptian inflation hits highest level in more than a decade
* Monetary policy committee due to meet on Thursday (Background and analyst comments)
Sept 21 Harris County, Texas is planning to sell $375 million of tax-exempt and taxable toll road senior lien revenue refunding bonds on Oct. 2, said a market source on Friday.
The sale consists of $275 million tax-exempt bonds and $100 million taxable bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
The lead manager on the sale is Wells Fargo.
* Monetary policy committee due to meet on Thursday (Background and analyst comments)
(Adds quote, updates prices) * Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Stock market highs put pressure on bonds * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and as record high stock markets reduced demand for bonds. Investors will be watching for any new i
* Fitch affirms Tennessee State School Bond Auth at 'AA+'; Outlook stable Source text for Eikon: