NEW YORK Feb 6 Morgan Stanley is sole lead
arranger of the $3.4 billion, 364-day bridge loan slated to back
government communications and information technology company
Harris Corp's acquisition of Exelis Inc, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Harris expects to replace the bridge loan with a combination
of bonds and term loans, the company said on a conference call
Friday morning.
Syndication of the bridge loan and a term loan will launch
next week, according to sources.
Melbourne, Florida-based Harris said Friday it had reached a
definitive agreement under which Harris will acquire Exelis, a
McLean, Virginia-based global aerospace, defense, information
and services company, in a cash and stock transaction valued at
$23.75 per share, or an approximately $4.75 billion enterprise
value.
The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the
boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in
June, subject to regulatory and Exelis shareholder approval.
Under the terms of the transaction, Exelis shareholders will
receive $16.625 in cash and 0.1025 of a share of Harris common
stock, based on Harris' closing price as of February 5, for each
share of Exelis common stock, according to a joint press
release. Upon closing, Harris shareholders will own
approximately 85 percent of the combined company, and Exelis
shareholders will own approximately 15 percent, also according
to the release.
On a pro forma basis for the latest 12 months ended December
31, 2014, the combined company would have had more than $8
billion in revenue and about 23,000 employees globally,
including 9,000 engineers and scientists, according to the joint
statement.
