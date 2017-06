Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.

Harris said it expected the business to generate revenue of about $1.07 billion in the fiscal year ending June. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)