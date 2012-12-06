Dec 6 Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by the military, said it will sell its broadcast communications unit to an affiliate of the Gores Group LLC for $225 million.

The offer price includes $160 million in cash, a $15 million subordinated promissory note and a $50 million payout based on future performance, Harris said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2013, the company said.