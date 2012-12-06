BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Dec 6 Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by the military, said it will sell its broadcast communications unit to an affiliate of the Gores Group LLC for $225 million.
The offer price includes $160 million in cash, a $15 million subordinated promissory note and a $50 million payout based on future performance, Harris said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2013, the company said.
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG