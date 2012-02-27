* Charge to be taken tied to move
* Virginia data center to be sold
Feb 27 Harris Corp said on Monday that it
would discontinue its cyber integrated solutions business that
provides remote cloud hosting and sell a 100,000 square-foot
facility it opened in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to support the
operation.
The move comes after the company, which makes tactical
radios for the military that distribute voice and data in an
encrypted form, said last month that losses in its cyber
initiative had continued and it would take steps to improve
results that include maximizing shareholder value with its
broadcast business.
About 150 employees are associated with the cyber
intergrated solutions operation, a spokesman said. The company
expects to place some of those workers with other Harris
businesses, he added. Harris has about 17,000 workers.
Harris Corp, which manages the telecommunications network
for the Federal Aviation Administration, said it would continue
to provide advanced cyber security and cloud-enabled software
applications. It added that government and commercial customers
currently prefer hosting mission-critical information on their
own premises rather than remotely.
William M. Brown, who took over as Harris president and
chief executive officer late last year, said ending the
operation would allow the company to refocus money and energy on
services that customers are demanding.
The company expects an after-tax charge of $70 million to
$80 million during the current fiscal year tied to the move.
Shares of Harris Corp were up 2 cents to $43.13 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Mark Porter)