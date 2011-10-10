* William Brown led M&A at United Tech

* Brown expected to eventually add chairman role

Oct 10 Harris Corp (HRS.N), a supplier of telecommunications equipment, named a United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) executive as its new president and chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

William Brown, 48, will succeed Howard Lance, who has been CEO since January 2003. Lance will serve as non-executive chairman until Dec. 31, 2011.

Brown as been with United Tech for 14 years. During the past six months, he has been senior vice president, corporate strategy and development, responsible for mergers and acquisitions. United Tech agreed last month to purchase aerospace supplier Goodrich Corp GR.N for $16.5 billion in its biggest acquisition yet.

Lance advised Harris earlier this year of his desire to retire, and the company hired an executive search firm to evaluate CEO candidates.

Harris, whose products include tactical radios used by military troops, said Thomas Dattilo, a former chairman and CEO of Cooper Tire and Rubber Co who has been a Harris board member since 2001, will become non-executive board chairman on Jan. 1, 2012.

Harris, based in Melbourne, Florida, said the board expects to name Brown to the combined chairman and CEO role at a later date. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)