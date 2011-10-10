* William Brown led M&A at United Tech
* Brown expected to eventually add chairman role
Oct 10 Harris Corp (HRS.N), a supplier of
telecommunications equipment, named a United Technologies Corp
(UTX.N) executive as its new president and chief executive,
effective Nov. 1.
William Brown, 48, will succeed Howard Lance, who has been
CEO since January 2003. Lance will serve as non-executive
chairman until Dec. 31, 2011.
Brown as been with United Tech for 14 years. During the
past six months, he has been senior vice president, corporate
strategy and development, responsible for mergers and
acquisitions. United Tech agreed last month to purchase
aerospace supplier Goodrich Corp GR.N for $16.5 billion in
its biggest acquisition yet.
Lance advised Harris earlier this year of his desire to
retire, and the company hired an executive search firm to
evaluate CEO candidates.
Harris, whose products include tactical radios used by
military troops, said Thomas Dattilo, a former chairman and CEO
of Cooper Tire and Rubber Co who has been a Harris board member
since 2001, will become non-executive board chairman on Jan. 1,
2012.
Harris, based in Melbourne, Florida, said the board expects
to name Brown to the combined chairman and CEO role at a later
date.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)