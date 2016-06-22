BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
WASHINGTON, June 22 Harris Corp was awarded a $1.7 billion firm-fixed-price, multi-year foreign military sales contract to supply Afghanistan with Harris radios, ancillaries, spare parts and services, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
It said the contract, inadvertently announced on June 16, is effective on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)