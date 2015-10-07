(Adds Harris comment)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office on Tuesday upheld a protest by Harris Corp
filed against the FBI's plans to award a sole-source
contract to rival Motorola Solutions Inc for two-way
radios under a larger umbrella contract.
The congressional agency said the FBI violated federal
regulations when it notified vendors that it planned to award
two contracts worth $335 million to Motorola, shutting out four
other companies that were authorized to supply equipment under a
bigger contract with the Department of Homeland Security.
It was the FBI's second attempt to award a sole-source deal
to Motorola. The FBI cancelled the first deal in August 2014
after protests were filed by Harris and the other companies
involved, arguing that they should all be allowed to compete for
the work.
Kenneth Patton, GAO managing associate general counsel, said
the agency ruled against the FBI's latest attempt to award
sole-source contracts to Motorola, because the larger DHS
umbrella contract, known as an indefinite-delivery,
indefinite-quantity contract, allowed all bidders to compete.
"The FBI attempted to create a process that we didn't see as
meeting the terms of the underlying regulations," he said.
Harris spokesman Jim Burke welcomed the decision.
"Harris Corporation is primarily interested in fairness and
a level playing field on which to compete with our solutions.
We appreciate the detailed consideration by the GAO and its
ruling in favor of our protest," he said.
Motorola spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch said the GAO ruling focused
on highly technical legal complexities within the federal
government's procurement process.
"The FBI has an existing unmet need for interoperable,
mission-critical communications equipment necessary to carry out
its mission, and we look forward to competing to meet that need
after the agency determines a path forward," he said in a
statement.
