BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by the military, reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as revenue fell.
Net income was $129.1 million, or $1.13 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 29, compared with $133.5 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier. There were fewer shares outstanding in the most recent quarter.
Quarterly revenue fell to $1.44 billion from $1.52 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine