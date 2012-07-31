July 31 Harris Corp, a maker of tactical radios used by the military, reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as revenue fell.

Net income was $129.1 million, or $1.13 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 29, compared with $133.5 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier. There were fewer shares outstanding in the most recent quarter.

Quarterly revenue fell to $1.44 billion from $1.52 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)