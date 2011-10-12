Oct 12 Troubled U.S. local governments like
Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania seeking Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection, have fewer helping hands than during any
time in decades.
State governments battling slow revenues and a federal
government preoccupied with cutting debt and spending are
increasingly less likely to bail out cities, counties and other
local governments threatened by debt defaults or bankruptcy.
Defaults in America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market
are likely to increase -- but the nature of the muni market
makes a tsunami of bankruptcies a long shot.
Stubbornly high unemployment running at double-digit rates
in some U.S. regions, slow economic growth and weak revenues
mixed with higher demands for services all weigh on local
governments as emergency federal aid granted in 2009 runs out
and Congress looks for ways to send fewer dollars to local
governments.
Washington policymakers, in what local officials see as an
extraordinary sign of federal seriousness toward belt-tightening, are considering curbing tax exemptions on
municipal bond interest -- a politically popular source of
great savings to cities, counties and states.
"A lot of municipalities are also not facing up to
underfunded pension and retiree health costs. Those are
problems that don't have an easy solution, other than cutting
vital services," said Richard Lehmann, publisher of the
Distressed Debt Securities Newsletter in Miami Lakes, Florida.
The outlook for local and state governments is negative,
Moody's Investors Service said in a commentary last month that
advised states in coming years to plan on less federal
financial help.
That, in turn will translate into less state education,
healthcare and other aid for cities, counties and other local
governments, which the Wall Street credit ratings group
predicted will endure more ratings cuts than hikes.
Local governments, too, are hurt by falling property taxes
caused by the country's long-running housing crisis.
Bond defaults and Chapter 9 bankruptcy filings, such as
Harrisburg's, will remain rare, Moody's said.
"They got way in over their head," Lehmann said of
Harrisburg. An ill-fated incinerator project saddled the city
with $300 million of debt it could not service. "It's not an
indicator of a massive wave of bankruptcy filings."
Like Alabama's Jefferson County, the home of Birmingham,
that last month narrowly avoided a Chapter 9 filing with a
provisional deal to settle $3.14 billion of soured debt,
Harrisburg overspent, according to Lehmann.
"Harrisburg and Jefferson County would have happened no
matter what the economy did," Lehmann said. "These problems
were known for years, and that's typical. There aren't a lot of
other big ones out there now."
Lehmann, who tracks troubled securities for investors, said
he expects defaults of muni issuers in coming years to be
concentrated in such sectors as housing development bonds and
tobacco-litigation debt sold by states.
For some investors it might revive fears that rocked the
market six to eight months ago of a wave of possible defaults.
More likely, though, investors may start to look closer at
individual community muni debt, as it is decoupling and
becoming less dependent on the states, said Joshua Laurito,
co-founder and principal of the fundamental muni market data
provider Lumesis.
In Florida, which has one of the worst U.S. housing
markets, 168 issuers of community development bonds with a face
value of $5.1 billion bonds have defaulted, according to
Lehmann. Nevada and California also have relatively high
numbers of defaulting issuers of the tax-free bonds, which are
used to pay for sewers and other infrastructure in housing
developments, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)