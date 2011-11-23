* Judge rules Harrisburg cannot file for bankruptcy
* Council member: "Disappointed" in judge's ruling
By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov 23 A federal judge said on
Wednesday that Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, cannot file for
bankruptcy to get out of its $300 million outstanding debt,
paving the way for a state takeover of city finances.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary France said the city's
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing was not authorized due to
state law.
The city in October became one of the most-high-profile
cities to opt for the little used Chapter 9 of the U.S.
bankruptcy code as it tried to get out of a debt burden
incurred as a result of an expensive overhaul of the city's
incinerator.
The Pennsylvania capital's crisis has been a year in the
making as the city of about 50,000 struggles to pay for
critical services as well as roughly $300 million in debt
incurred from an expensive revamp of its incinerator.
"Now we can focus the city on financial recovery. We want
to bring the elements of government together," said Robert
Philbin, spokesman for Mayor Linda Thompson, who was opposed to
the filing.
Legislators who voted in favor of the bankruptcy in October
said they were disappointed.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett signed a bill on Oct. 20
that allows for a takeover of the city's finances, and he named
David Unkovic, a lawyer with ties to the city's biggest
creditors, as receiver last week.
"While we respect (the judge's) opinions we will take some
time after Thanksgiving to determine whether we want to file an
appeal," said Brad Koplinski, a city councilman who voted for
bankruptcy.
"We still believe that bankruptcy is the best option for
the taxpayers of Harrisburg."
The filing was watched as a barometer for other
municipalities seeking potentially to tap this option to deal
with mounting debts. Only 26 states allow local governments to
file for bankruptcy.
Mark Schwartz, a Philadelphia-based attorney who represents
the city council members who voted in favor of a filing, said
he is "leaning" toward filing an appeal, but has not decided
yet.
State law was amended this year to prevent the city from
seeking bankruptcy protection until July 1, 2012. That law
sparked controversy, with council members saying it was
specifically targeted at Harrisburg because it applied only to
municipalities of a certain size.
A spokesperson for Corbett said the governor was "not
surprised" by the ruling and is "moving forward with the
receiver process to ensure Harrisburg is put back on sound
fiscal footing as soon as possible."
Pennsylvania voted for a takeover of Harrisburg through its
Act 47 process, which appoints a receiver and imposes financial
conditions to restructure the city's finances.
Harrisburg's mayor and five of its seven city council
members voted earlier in the month to sell the incinerator and
lease several parking garages.
The City Council had rejected two rescue plans that
involved the sale or lease of those assets.
"I wish I could propose a magic solution but I have to
review matters of law," Judge France said prior to issuing her
ruling.
Jefferson County, Alabama, earlier this month filed a $3
billion Chapter 9 petition, the largest U.S. municipal
bankruptcy in history.
(Reporting by Mark Shade in Harrisburg; additional reporting
by Chip Barnett; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Dan
Grebler)