* Judge rules Harrisburg cannot file for bankruptcy
* Council member: "Disappointed" in judge's ruling
* Incinerator overhaul strained city finances
(Adds details, additional quotes)
By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov 23 Pennsylvania is poised
to take over its struggling capital of Harrisburg after a
federal judge said the city cannot file for bankruptcy to get
out of its $300 million outstanding debt.
Disappointed city officials said they were considering an
appeal after Wednesday's decision.
Harrisburg in October became one of the most-high-profile
cities to opt for the little-used Chapter 9 of the U.S.
bankruptcy code to gain relief from debts incurred as a result
of an expensive overhaul of the city's incinerator.
The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary France paves
the way for the state to use its Act 47 process for distressed
cities, once used for Philadelphia, the state's largest city.
A recent change in state law prohibiting municipalities of
a certain size to file for bankruptcy thwarted the city's
attempt to protect itself from creditors.
"While we respect (the judge's) opinions we will take some
time after Thanksgiving to determine whether we want to file an
appeal," said Brad Koplinski, a city councilman who voted for
bankruptcy.
The crisis has been a year in the making as the city of
about 50,000 struggles to pay for critical services, as well as
the debt incurred from an expensive revamp of its incinerator.
Harrisburg's incinerator debt has resulted in cuts to key
services, and the city earlier in the month voted to sell the
incinerator and lease several parking garages to help pay
debts.
Bankruptcy tends to ruin a government's credit rating,
making it difficult to borrow for years. But a state takeover
can also hit taxpayers and reduce key services. Koplinski has
said if the city paid creditors now and ran out of money again,
it might have no choice but to cut its police force, reduce
services to the elderly and close fire stations.
"We still believe that bankruptcy is the best option for
the taxpayers of Harrisburg," he said.
James Spiotto, a municipal bankruptcy expert at law firm
Chapman and Cutler, said Harrisburg's dismissal from bankruptcy
court was not surprising. State law did not authorize a filing
until mid-2012, he said, and the state still had the power to
appoint a receiver who could have filed to dismiss the case.
State takeovers are more common than bankruptcies, and more
large cities are facing this possibility due to falling tax
revenue and weak economic growth. The mayor of Detroit,
Michigan, has warned that his city may be headed toward a state
takeover, as it may run out of cash by April.
In November, Jefferson County, Alabama, filed a $3 billion
Chapter 9 petition, the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in
history.
AMENDED LAWS
Earlier in the year, Pennsylvania's state law was amended
to prevent Harrisburg from seeking bankruptcy protection until
July 1, 2012.
That amendment sparked controversy, with council members
saying it was specifically targeted at Harrisburg because it
applied only to municipalities of a certain size. Judge France
noted during the hearing that this amendment revoked the city's
authority to file for bankruptcy.
"I'm elated and I have a spirit of Thanksgiving because now
the cloud has been removed from around the city in terms of the
uncertainty," said Mayor Linda Thompson, at her office on
Wednesday. When she was a member of the council, Thompson voted
in favor of the incinerator overhaul several years ago.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SPECIAL REPORT-Harrisburg, a city at war with itself
[nL3E7LR2YG]
PDF of story: link.reuters.com/gyq64s
Related graphic: link.reuters.com/qaw44s
Harrisburg receiver has ties city's creditors [nN1E7AH1UL]
Harrisburg, Penn., can pay creditors -court [nN1E7A015W]
Penn. declares fiscal emergency in Harrisburg [nN1E79N1T2]
Penn. governor signs Harrisburg takeover bill [nN1E79J0GV]
Bankruptcy sets up fight with state [nN1E79B0DS]
-----------------------------------------------------------
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett signed a bill on Oct. 20
that allows for a takeover of the city's finances, and he named
David Unkovic, a lawyer with ties to the city's biggest
creditors, as receiver last week.
A spokesperson for Corbett said the governor was "not
surprised" by the ruling and is "moving forward with the
receiver process to ensure Harrisburg is put back on sound
fiscal footing as soon as possible."
Mark Schwartz, a Philadelphia-based attorney who represents
the city council members who voted in favor of a filing, said
he is "leaning" toward appeal, but has not decided yet.
Pennsylvania voted for a takeover of Harrisburg through its
Act 47 process, which appoints a receiver and imposes financial
conditions to restructure the city's finances.
Harrisburg's mayor and five of its seven city council
members voted earlier in the month to sell the incinerator and
lease several parking garages.
Les Ford, a resident who runs a community watchdog group
and was in favor of bankruptcy, predicted the city would end up
in court regardless of the state's efforts.
The state's "process was flawed and their product was
flawed. They were not honest brokers," said Ford, who runs Debt
Watch Harrisburg. "We will be back here next year. The city is
functionally bankrupt. We have to go through hoops to convince
the governor and the mayor and the county that we are
bankrupt."
Spiotto said that in 1994, federal bankruptcy laws were
amended to say that municipal bankruptcy for a local government
had to be "specifically" authorized instead of the general
authorization previously required.
Since then, questionable authorization has been the major
reason courts have rejected muni bankruptcies.
Spiotto also noted that courts have rejected 82 of the 261
Chapter 9 filings, including Harrisburg's, made since 1980.
"Chapter 9 is always a last resort, a drastic resort,"
Spiotto said, adding that the court ruling hopefully will allow
a receiver to work with Harrisburg to find a solution.
(Reporting by Mark Shade in Harrisburg; additional reporting
by Chip Barnett in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago;
Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Dan Grebler)