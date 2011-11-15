* Harrisburg's fate in hands of state or courts
* Council members changed minds over agreement
* Key bankruptcy hearing marked for Nov 23
By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, PA., Nov 14 The capital of
Pennsylvania will let the state or a federal bankruptcy judge
determine how it will get out of $318 million in debt after
missing the last deadline on Monday to come up with a solution
of its own.
Harrisburg, which incurred the liability after it renovated
its troublesome incinerator, had until 5 p.m. on Monday to come
up with an agreement with creditors to avoid a state takeover.
A deal was never struck. City Council President Gloria
Martin Roberts said a majority of city council members backed
out of an agreement reached behind closed doors early on Friday.
"After we met with (council members) Brad Koplinski and
Susan Brown Wilson, we had a consent agreement. We agreed to
come back at 7 p.m. on Friday evening so that we could all sign
that agreement (but) when we got in that meeting... those two
council members completely changed. We had no consent
agreement," Martin Roberts said.
Those council members are now pinning their hopes on a Nov
23 hearing before Federal Court Judge Mary France, who will
determine whether the bankruptcy case can proceed.
A last-ditch attempt to cobble together another deal with
creditors Monday morning was cancelled after four of the city's
seven council members and representatives from Assured Guarantee
Municipal, the bond insurer, did not show.
Mayor Linda Thompson said the city's inability to find that
agreement means Harrisburg will yield to a receiver that will be
appointed by Governor Tom Corbett's administration, under the
terms of a new law that took effect last month.
A spokesman for the majority of city council members that
voted to file for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy protection in
October, however, said federal court could still help Harrisburg
escape its growing financial chasm.
Harrisburg, a city of about 50,000 and the state capital, is
struggling to pay for essential services while also facing about
$300 million in debt linked to a revamp of its incinerator. The
city council approved the bankruptcy filing in a 4-3 vote on Oct
12.
The city's mayor, who is not in favor of the Chapter 9
bankruptcy filing, and representatives from the county have both
said bankruptcy will cost millions of dollars.
STRANDED DEBT
Thompson and the remaining city council members had wanted
AGM, the company that insured the incinerator revamp; Dauphin
County; Covanta, the incinerator operator; and Ambac Financial
Corp. to pay the leftover, or stranded, debt after Harrisburg
sold its incinerator and leased its parking garages under the
terms of a consent agreement.
After the incinerator and parking garage deals, that amount
is estimated to be between $26 million and $60 million in debt,
according to the mayor.
For the council's majority, that's not enough.
Koplinski wanted AGM, the county and Covanta to each pay
$100 million to settle the matter, regardless of the revenue
generated by selling the incinerator and parking garage.
"Council believes there are a number of entities that helped
make this deal happen and that each of them should be
responsible for paying part of what's due," said Chuck Ardo,
Mayor Thompson's former press secretary, who speaks for the
council majority.
"It's not a matter of stranded debt. It's a matter of
fundamental debt. The creditors should bear some of the
fundamental costs."
AGM, in a letter it published Friday on its website, said
the $100 million proposal was "an unworkable solution."
"Assured Guaranty has attempted for over two years to reach
a viable solution with absolutely no cooperation from City
Council," the company said. "Unfortunately, certain Council
members declined at every meaningful juncture to work
cooperatively."
(Reporting by Mark Shade; Editing by David Gaffen and Kim
Coghill)