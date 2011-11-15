* Harrisburg's fate in hands of state or courts

* Council members changed minds over agreement

* Key bankruptcy hearing marked for Nov 23

By Mark Shade

HARRISBURG, PA., Nov 14 The capital of Pennsylvania will let the state or a federal bankruptcy judge determine how it will get out of $318 million in debt after missing the last deadline on Monday to come up with a solution of its own.

Harrisburg, which incurred the liability after it renovated its troublesome incinerator, had until 5 p.m. on Monday to come up with an agreement with creditors to avoid a state takeover.

A deal was never struck. City Council President Gloria Martin Roberts said a majority of city council members backed out of an agreement reached behind closed doors early on Friday.

"After we met with (council members) Brad Koplinski and Susan Brown Wilson, we had a consent agreement. We agreed to come back at 7 p.m. on Friday evening so that we could all sign that agreement (but) when we got in that meeting... those two council members completely changed. We had no consent agreement," Martin Roberts said.

Those council members are now pinning their hopes on a Nov 23 hearing before Federal Court Judge Mary France, who will determine whether the bankruptcy case can proceed.

A last-ditch attempt to cobble together another deal with creditors Monday morning was cancelled after four of the city's seven council members and representatives from Assured Guarantee Municipal, the bond insurer, did not show.

Mayor Linda Thompson said the city's inability to find that agreement means Harrisburg will yield to a receiver that will be appointed by Governor Tom Corbett's administration, under the terms of a new law that took effect last month.

A spokesman for the majority of city council members that voted to file for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy protection in October, however, said federal court could still help Harrisburg escape its growing financial chasm.

Harrisburg, a city of about 50,000 and the state capital, is struggling to pay for essential services while also facing about $300 million in debt linked to a revamp of its incinerator. The city council approved the bankruptcy filing in a 4-3 vote on Oct 12.

The city's mayor, who is not in favor of the Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing, and representatives from the county have both said bankruptcy will cost millions of dollars.

STRANDED DEBT

Thompson and the remaining city council members had wanted AGM, the company that insured the incinerator revamp; Dauphin County; Covanta, the incinerator operator; and Ambac Financial Corp. to pay the leftover, or stranded, debt after Harrisburg sold its incinerator and leased its parking garages under the terms of a consent agreement.

After the incinerator and parking garage deals, that amount is estimated to be between $26 million and $60 million in debt, according to the mayor.

For the council's majority, that's not enough.

Koplinski wanted AGM, the county and Covanta to each pay $100 million to settle the matter, regardless of the revenue generated by selling the incinerator and parking garage.

"Council believes there are a number of entities that helped make this deal happen and that each of them should be responsible for paying part of what's due," said Chuck Ardo, Mayor Thompson's former press secretary, who speaks for the council majority.

"It's not a matter of stranded debt. It's a matter of fundamental debt. The creditors should bear some of the fundamental costs."

AGM, in a letter it published Friday on its website, said the $100 million proposal was "an unworkable solution."

"Assured Guaranty has attempted for over two years to reach a viable solution with absolutely no cooperation from City Council," the company said. "Unfortunately, certain Council members declined at every meaningful juncture to work cooperatively."

(Reporting by Mark Shade; Editing by David Gaffen and Kim Coghill)