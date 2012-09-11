Sept 11 Pennsylvania's cash-strapped capital
Harrisburg will skip its Sept. 15 general obligation debt
service payment of $3.4 million in order to pay the city's
operating costs.
The state-appointed receiver for the city, William Lynch,
said in late August that if he made the payment, the city would
be $500,000 in the hole. A spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that
the city wi l l default on the payment.
The $51.5 million of general obligation refunding bonds,
insured by Ambac Assurance Corp., were issued in 1997 in two
series. Harrisburg also missed a $5.3 million payment on the
bonds in March.
The city is facing insolvency because it owes more than $320
million on bonds it guaranteed that paid for upgrades to its
trash incinerator.
Harrisburg also skipped several payments due Sept. 1 on that
debt, leaving bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd. to cover the
$1.4 million in payments, according to a regulatory filing and a
spokeswoman for the insurer.
Altogether, Assured Guaranty has $155.2 million of net par
exposure to Harrisburg and has paid out $8.6 million as of June
30 on claims.
As of July 31, Harrisburg had a projected cash deficit of
nearly $14 million for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, according
to a report from the city controller.