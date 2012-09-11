Sept 11 Pennsylvania's cash-strapped capital Harrisburg will skip its Sept. 15 general obligation debt service payment of $3.4 million in order to pay the city's operating costs.

The state-appointed receiver for the city, William Lynch, said in late August that if he made the payment, the city would be $500,000 in the hole. A spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the city wi l l default on the payment.

The $51.5 million of general obligation refunding bonds, insured by Ambac Assurance Corp., were issued in 1997 in two series. Harrisburg also missed a $5.3 million payment on the bonds in March.

The city is facing insolvency because it owes more than $320 million on bonds it guaranteed that paid for upgrades to its trash incinerator.

Harrisburg also skipped several payments due Sept. 1 on that debt, leaving bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd. to cover the $1.4 million in payments, according to a regulatory filing and a spokeswoman for the insurer.

Altogether, Assured Guaranty has $155.2 million of net par exposure to Harrisburg and has paid out $8.6 million as of June 30 on claims.

As of July 31, Harrisburg had a projected cash deficit of nearly $14 million for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, according to a report from the city controller.