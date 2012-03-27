By Mark Shade
| HARRISBURG, Penn., March 27
HARRISBURG, Penn., March 27 The debt-laden
Harrisburg incinerator, that caused Pennsylvania's capital to
default on bonds, will have to accommodate a second receiver who
will work exclusively with that trash-burning facility.
The decision was made by a Dauphin County judge in response
to a petition filed in September 2010 by three of the city's
creditors: TD Bank, Assured Guaranty, and National Association
Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co.
The creditors filed the petition after Harrisburg decided to
stop paying the debt service on $37 million worth of bonds used
to help cover the costs of an upgrade on the incinerator.
Harrisburg Authority was opposed to a second receiver
arguing it could confound the job of David Unkovic as
Harrisburg's receiver. Hoover disagreed. "We cannot ignore
express legislative intent and assume that an appointed receiver
would act in conflict with the City's receiver, so as to invite
confusion and difficulty," Hoover wrote in a March 22 order that
was made public on Tuesday.
"An appointed receiver would carry out day to day operation
of the Resource Recovery Facility, with the duty to comply with
the Municipal Authorities Act," Hoover concluded. The judge said
he will outline the procedures for selecting the incinerator's
receiver in a separate order.
Unkovic said his lawyers are reviewing Hoover's order but
added that he is going ahead if the plan to sell or lease the
incinerator whose expensive repairs helped build Harrisburg's
$317 million debt. "I am proceeding with my plan. However this
works out ... it's not going to prevent me from moving forward
with the plan," Unkovic said.
Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson was not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting By Mark Shade, Editing by Tiziana Barghini and
Andrew Hay)