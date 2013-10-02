Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 2 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it revised the rating outlook to developing from negative on Pennsylvania's Harrisburg Parking Authority's Ba3 rated fifth lien parking revenue bonds of 2007.
The outlook revision reflects Moody's anticipation that the authority's credit quality will improve if the city executes its recovery plan, the rating agency said in a statement. Credit quality could drop if the plan fails.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).