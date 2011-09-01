HARRISBURG, Pa. Aug 31 Pennsylvania's capital
of Harrisburg rejected a rescue plan designed to address its
debt crisis on Wednesday, in a move that could prompt a state
takeover of its finances.
In an 4-3 vote, the Harrisburg City Council rejected a plan
put forward by Mayor Linda Thompson. The vote came less than
two months after the council rejected another plan presented by
a state-appointed advisor.
Harrisburg -- a city of 50,000 about 100 miles west of
Philadelphia -- is one of a handful of U.S. cities and counties
that have teetered toward economic collapse in the wake of the
2007-09 recession. A string of failures could rattle the $2.9
trillion U.S. municipal debt market.
The mayor has said that Harrisburg could run of money next
month, meaning it could miss a Sept. 15 bond payment and be
unable to pay city workers.
(Reporting by Edith Honan, editing by Anthony Boadle)