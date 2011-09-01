* City council votes against mayor's rescue plan
* Harrisburg could miss Sept. 15 bond payment
* Governor says state could take over city finances
By Edith Honan
HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug 31 Pennsylvania's capital
of Harrisburg rejected a rescue plan designed to address its
debt crisis on Wednesday, in a move that could prompt a state
takeover of its finances.
In an 4-3 vote, the Harrisburg City Council rejected a plan
put forward by Mayor Linda Thompson, saying it was unworkable.
The vote came less than two months after the council rejected
another plan presented by a state-appointed advisor.
Harrisburg -- a city of 50,000 about 100 miles west of
Philadelphia -- is one of a handful of U.S. cities and counties
that have teetered toward economic collapse in the wake of the
2007-09 recession. A string of failures could rattle the $2.9
trillion U.S. municipal debt market.
The mayor has said that Harrisburg could run of money next
month, meaning it could miss a Sept. 15 bond payment and be
unable to pay city workers.
Council President Gloria Martin-Roberts, who supported the
plan, said the council was making a grave mistake and warned
that the next step would be the forced implementation of the
rescue plan by the state. "We have a takeover that's coming,
mark my word," she said.
"Wall Street gets paid and Main Street gets the shaft,"
Councilman Brad Koplinski, who voted against the plan, said
during the angry, packed council meeting.
At the root of Harrisburg's troubles is a complicated
financing scheme used to fund a state-of-the-art revamp of its
trash-burning incinerator that left the city saddled with a
$300 million debt.
The incinerator is owned by the Harrisburg Authority, a
separate municipal entity, but the city and the surrounding
Dauphin County guarantee much of that debt. Harrisburg
Authority is investigating how its debt load mounted up.
Harrisburg is due to make a $3.3 million general obligation
bond payment on Sept. 15. The city is counting on getting an
advance lease payment of $7.4 million from the Harrisburg
Parking Authority to address what the mayor's office has
estimated will be a $6.9 million cash-flow deficit. But the
authority has said it has had difficulty securing a bank loan.
Last December, with Harrisburg facing the prospect of bond
defaults and deep service cuts, Pennsylvania put the city under
its Act 47 law, which obliges faltering cities to implement
plans to ward off Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings.
But in July, the Harrisburg City Council rejected a
state-approved rescue plan, which called on the city to sell
the incinerator, renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and lease
its parking garage.
The burden then fell to the mayor, whose eventual plan
closely mirrored the state-approved roadmap, but added a
payroll tax.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett and the state legislature
have repeatedly expressed frustration with the city for not
moving faster to enact a recovery plan.
In an Aug. 23 letter to the mayor, Corbett threw his
support behind her plan and threatened a state takeover of the
city's finances if the council rejects it. The governor also
warned there would be no bailout.
"This is the last best chance for all stakeholders to agree
on a process and a plan," Corbett said. "If the city continues
down the path of irresponsible economic decision making, it is
probable that legislative action will result in the city losing
control of it's ability to make such decisions."
"If there is no plan approved at this point ... the
Commonwealth will not bail the city out," he wrote.
(Reporting by Edith Honan, editing by Anthony Boadle)