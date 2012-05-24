(Adds link to related story)
HARRISBURG May 24 A Pennsylvania judge approved
the appointment of Harrisburg's new receiver on Thursday, when
the man who previously held the post for the financially
distressed capital explained why he quit unexpectedly.
Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter said at a hearing
that she would issue an order confirming retired U.S. Air Force
Major General William Lynch as receiver.
She announced her decision after David Unkovic, the former
receiver, testified about why he suddenly resigned at the end of
March.
In his first public comments since he quit two months ago,
Unkovic testified that "creditors' control of the incinerator
fundamentally undermined" his ability to do his job.
He also said, "I believed I was about to be removed as
receiver."
Harrisburg has been struggling under roughly $320 million of
debt stemming from renovation of its trash incinerator.
Unkovic had been appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Corbett to craft a recovery plan for Harrisburg. In his
resignation letter in March, he said he left because "political
and ethical crosswinds" had made it impossible to do his job.
A separate receiver for the incinerator was appointed in
March following a request by creditors including bond insurer
Assured Guarantee Municipal Corporation and TD Bank
and bondholder trustee M&T Bank.
None of the creditors responded to requests for comment.
Separately, lawyers for the city's acting receiver said in a
court document on Thursday that local leaders in Harrisburg were
impeding a court-approved fiscal recovery plan. Attorneys for
Fred Reddig, who was put in charge of the receiver post after
Unkovic quit, said Harrisburg's city council and controller had
blocked provisions of the plan.
A few days after the receiver for the incinerator was named,
Unkovic asked federal and state investigators to probe an audit
that found high-ranking public officials did not vet repair
costs for the waste-to-energy facility, even though the
incinerator was already deeply in debt.
Shortly thereafter, Unkovic also openly criticized
politicians. The next day, he now says, Corbett's general
counsel told him his comments would hinder negotiations with
creditors.
"We felt the outbursts and his way of carrying himself was
detrimental to the recovery process," Steve Kratz, the spokesman
for the state's Department of Community & Economic Development,
said on Thursday after Unkovic testified. The department
oversees distressed municipalities in receivership.
Kratz denied that there was any implication from state
officials at the time that Unkovic would be fired.
"It's necessary that all speculation and gossip and rumors
be put to rest," Leadbetter told the court. "We need to put the
resignation of the former receiver behind us so we can move
forward."
At the hearing, a lawyer for local taxpayer group Debt Watch
Harrisburg questioned whether Lynch was qualified to fill the
position.
Lynch led Pennsylvania's Department of Military and Veterans
Affairs, as its adjutant general, under three governors.
He previously admitted that he does not bring the accounting
or legal background that Unkovic did, but said his experience in
Iraq in 2006 and 2007, while chief of staff to the U.S. State
Department of Iraqi Reconstruction Management, will help him
find a solution for Harrisburg.
"It would be ideal if Lynch had a deep background in
financing and bond deals, but I do not find that necessary,"
Leadbetter said.
