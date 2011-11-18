By Mark Shade
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Nov 18 A lawyer with ties to
creditors owed money by cash-strapped Harrisburg has been named
to guide the city out of its $317 million debt.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett picked David Unkovic as
state receiver for the state's capital, in a petition filed
Friday with Commonwealth Court.
Unkovic, a public finance specialist and a graduate of the
Harvard School of Law, has been the Pennsylvania Department of
Community and Economic Development's chief counsel since July.
Before that, he worked at Cozen O'Connor for three years,
PFM Asset Management for one year, and law firm Saul Ewing for
27 years.
Unkovic said he served as bond counsel for Dauphin County,
one of Harrisburg's four largest creditors, while working with
Cozen O'Connor. Saul Ewing now represents insurer Assured
Guarantee Municipal Corp, the city's largest creditor.
However, Unkovic said Saul Ewing started representing AGM
after he left the firm.
Despite his ties to creditors that are owed money by
Harrisburg, Unkovic pledged his professionalism and said he
believes a fair plan would ultimately be adopted.
"I work for the state and I am going to pursue this with
great determination to come up with the best possible plan for
the city," he said.
Corbett petitioned the court to appoint Unkovic because
Harrisburg's mayor and the city council missed a final deadline
on Nov. 14 to submit a plan to the state that could have
avoided today's announcement.
The city of 50,000 residents is in debt largely because of
the refinancing of expensive repairs and upgrades of its
trash-to-steam incinerator.
"The city's failure to come to an agreement on an
acceptable recovery plan has forced the commonwealth to take
this action," Corbett said in a statement.
Unkovic said he does not consider this latest chapter in
Harrisburg's financial nightmare as a takeover but an
opportunity to accomplish what has so far been an unattainable
goal.
"We have to view this as a new start. There have been lots
of tensions in the city because it's been a difficult situation
to deal with. But, the truth is we need a plan as soon as we
can, with as much input as we can," Unkovic said.
Despite the need for speed, there is every possibility a
new plan for Harrisburg might not be ready until May 2012.
Also in play is a bankruptcy petition that was submitted by
a divided Harrisburg City Council in October. A hearing on the
legality of that pleading will be held Nov. 23.
Philadelphia attorney Mark Schwartz is representing the
city council in its bankruptcy proceedings. He said Corbett is
"heading in the wrong direction."
"The governor is spending a lot of money in avoidance,"
Schwartz said by not allowing the city to levy a 1 percent
increase in the local sales tax to help correct a structural
deficit in its budget.
(Reporting by Mark Shade in Harrisburg; Editing by Kenneth
