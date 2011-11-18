HARRISBURG, Pa. Nov 18 A lawyer with ties to creditors owed money by cash-strapped Harrisburg has been named to guide the city out of its $317 million debt.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett picked David Unkovic as state receiver for the state's capital, in a petition filed Friday with Commonwealth Court.

Unkovic, a public finance specialist and a graduate of the Harvard School of Law, has been the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's chief counsel since July.

Before that, he worked at Cozen O'Connor for three years, PFM Asset Management for one year, and law firm Saul Ewing for 27 years.

Unkovic said he served as bond counsel for Dauphin County, one of Harrisburg's four largest creditors, while working with Cozen O'Connor. Saul Ewing now represents insurer Assured Guarantee Municipal Corp, the city's largest creditor.

However, Unkovic said Saul Ewing started representing AGM after he left the firm.

Despite his ties to creditors that are owed money by Harrisburg, Unkovic pledged his professionalism and said he believes a fair plan would ultimately be adopted.

"I work for the state and I am going to pursue this with great determination to come up with the best possible plan for the city," he said.

Corbett petitioned the court to appoint Unkovic because Harrisburg's mayor and the city council missed a final deadline on Nov. 14 to submit a plan to the state that could have avoided today's announcement.

The city of 50,000 residents is in debt largely because of the refinancing of expensive repairs and upgrades of its trash-to-steam incinerator.

"The city's failure to come to an agreement on an acceptable recovery plan has forced the commonwealth to take this action," Corbett said in a statement.

Unkovic said he does not consider this latest chapter in Harrisburg's financial nightmare as a takeover but an opportunity to accomplish what has so far been an unattainable goal.

"We have to view this as a new start. There have been lots of tensions in the city because it's been a difficult situation to deal with. But, the truth is we need a plan as soon as we can, with as much input as we can," Unkovic said.

Despite the need for speed, there is every possibility a new plan for Harrisburg might not be ready until May 2012.

Also in play is a bankruptcy petition that was submitted by a divided Harrisburg City Council in October. A hearing on the legality of that pleading will be held Nov. 23.

Philadelphia attorney Mark Schwartz is representing the city council in its bankruptcy proceedings. He said Corbett is "heading in the wrong direction."

"The governor is spending a lot of money in avoidance," Schwartz said by not allowing the city to levy a 1 percent increase in the local sales tax to help correct a structural deficit in its budget. (Reporting by Mark Shade in Harrisburg; Editing by Kenneth Barry)