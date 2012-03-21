By Mark Shade
| HARRISBURG, Pa., March 21
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 21 The state-appointed
receiver for Harrisburg, Pennsylvania moved a step closer to
determining the price tag of the city's major assets by
winnowing the list of interested applicants.
The capital city is more than $317 million in debt because
of expensive repairs to its trash incinerator.
To help the city bridge its way out of that liability,
receiver David Unkovic asked companies to submit qualifications
to be considered for the sale or lease of its incinerator,
parking garages, and waste water treatment facility.
The money raised in the sale or lease of the assets will be
used by Unkovic to complete the second phase of his recovery
plan. The first part of his 194-page plan was approved by
Commonwealth Court this month.
The four companies qualified as possible buyers of the
incinerator: Cambridge Project Development Inc. of Miami,
Interstate Waste Services of Ramsey, N.J.; Lancaster County
Solid Waste Management Authority of Lancaster, PA; and
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. of Hampton, N.H.
Fourteen companies turned in quote requests for the sale or
lease of Harrisburg's parking garages, with a dozen companies
accepted as qualified bidders. Many are based in Pennsylvania or
nearby New York state, but one, QIC Private Capital Pty Limited,
is based in Australia.
Several firms qualified to bid on Harrisburg's water,
wastewater and stormwater systems. The firms deemed qualified
include Aqua America, CH2M HILL, Pennsylvania American Water,
and United Water Environmental Services/Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
& Co. LP.
When he introduced part one of the city's recovery plan,
Unkovic said he said he would not be able to complete his plan
until he determines the value of Harrisburg's assets.
"It is anticipated that the proceeds from any sale of the
incinerator would be applied to pay debt related to the
incinerator," Unkovic said.
Sales from the parking assets would first be used to pay the
existing debt of the Harrisburg Parking Authority. What remains
"could potentially be used to pay a portion of the incinerator
debt and to contribute over time to address a portion of the
city's structural deficit," he wrote.
Unkovic said he would submit the second half of his proposal
once he determines the value of the city's assets. He intends to
finalize the three deals in June.
(Reporting By Mark Shade; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)