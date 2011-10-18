(Updates with reaction from Harriburg's mayor)

By Edith Honan

Oct 18 The Pennsylvania state Senate on Tuesday voted for a state takeover of the finances of its capital, Harrisburg, setting up a showdown with the city, which filed for bankruptcy last week.

The plan was already approved by the state's lower house and is expected to be signed into law by Governor Tom Corbett.

Corbett has said the city would have been better off if it agreed to a rescue plan under the state's Act 47 program for distressed cities -- which has seen Philadelphia and other cities through crises. His office stressed its opposition to the bankruptcy.

"This ongoing, reckless behavior has become a national embarrassment, not only for this city but for our entire Commonwealth, as Harrisburg is the only municipality in state history to reject an Act 47 recovery plan," said State Senator Jeff Piccola, who helped write the bill.

"The bankruptcy filing recently approved by City Council is illegal and demonstrates the majority's inability and absolute flagrant disregard in governing the city in a responsible manner," Piccola said. "Their behavior has brought us to this point, which is unfortunate but necessary."

The bill empowers Corbett to declare a state of fiscal emergency in Harrisburg and petition for the appointment of a receiver. The receiver would be charged with drafting and implementing a long-term recovery plan.

MAYOR AGAINST BANKRUPTCY

On Monday, a U.S. bankruptcy judge declined to rule immediately on the legality of Harrisburg's Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filing and set a hearing date for Nov. 23.

The city of 50,000 is struggling with debt approaching $400 million, including about $300 million incurred from an expensive revamp of its incinerator. The incinerator is owned by the Harrisburg Authority, a separate municipal entity, but the city and Dauphin County guarantee much of that debt.

In a bid to resolve the crisis, the Harrisburg City Council last week voted 4-3 to file for bankruptcy.

Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson, who opposed the move, filed a petition to have the filing dismissed, claiming it was illegal because the City Council did not follow proper procedure. The state joined Thompson, the county and bondholders in opposing the filing.

In July, the City Council rejected a state-approved rescue plan, which called on Harrisburg to renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and sell or lease the city's major assets -- its parking garages and the incinerator. In August, the Council rejected a similar plan put forward by the mayor.

Thompson, in a statement on Tuesday, called the state's actions "regrettable and ... totally avoidable" and faulted the Council for rejecting the recovery plans.

"I did not support this bill, but I will work diligently with all parties involved in the recovery process moving forward," she said. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Additional reporting by Chip Barnett in New York, Jim Christie in San Francisco and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Andrew Hay)