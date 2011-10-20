* Pennsylvania Governor signs Harrisburg takeover
* City Council lawyer calls the bill "too little too late"
* State will have to declare state of emergency
(Recasts, adds details of takeover bill, byline)
By Chip Barnett
Oct 20 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett signed
legislation on Thursday that allows for the takeover of the
state's capital city of Harrisburg, setting up a legal
confrontation between the state and the city.
The bill paves the way for the governor to declare a state
of fiscal emergency that leads to a recovery plan for
Harrisburg, which filed for bankruptcy last week.
Harrisburg, a city of about 50,000, is struggling to pay
for essential services as well as about $300 million in debt
that funded an incinerator project that failed to generate
expected cash.
The Harrisburg City Council voted 4-3 on Oct. 11 to file
for a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy as a way of resolving a
massive debt crisis brought on by the funding of an incinerator
that hasn't generated enough cash.
The action immediately generated conflict between the City
Council and the mayor, Linda Thompson, the state legislature,
and the governor, who dispute the legality of the Council's
action in filing for bankruptcy.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge set a Nov. 23 hearing date on the
legality of the bankruptcy.
Mark Schwartz, a lawyer hired by the City Council to handle
the Chapter 9 bankruptcy case, called the governor's signing of
the takeover act "absolutely perverse."
"It's too little, too late," he said in a telephone
interview on Thursday, dismissing the new law as "clearly
unconstitutional."
Schwartz added that the legislation really didn't do
anything since the governor "must now get approval from the
bankruptcy court" to take over the city.
Governor Corbett signed the bill in a private ceremony,
according to the governor's spokeswoman, Kelli Roberts.
"The bill signed into law today will help to enforce Act 47
when municipalities fail to adopt a fiscal recovery plan,
making it clear that if there is a failure to act, the state
will intervene," Corbett said in a statement.
Under the law, the governor can declare a fiscal emergency
after it is determined the city is insolvent or near
insolvency, unable to provide vital services and has not
adopted a fiscal recovery plan.
"I remain a strong proponent for municipal governments
tackling their own problems and coming together to develop a
fiscal recovery plan when necessary," Corbett said. "But when
that fails to happen, the state has to take action to ensure
public safety."
When a fiscal emergency is declared, the State Department
of Community and Economic Development Secretary is granted
powers to develop an Emergency Action Plan to coordinate
essential services. These services include pension and debt
payments.
The governor can then petition the state court for the city
to be placed into receivership. The receiver will have 30 days
to develop a fiscal recovery plan that is submitted to the
court. Once approved, the receiver can implement the plan to
take control of the municipality's finances relating to the
plan.
Throughout the process, if the city adopts and implements
an acceptable fiscal recovery plan, a takeover is averted.
Mayor Thompson said the city will comply with the law.
Thompson opposed the bankruptcy filing.
The mayor said in a statement that she will use the current
financial recovery plan as the starting point for any
discussions, saying implementation of some version of the plan
is preferable to entering into receivership or bankruptcy.
"If we don't attempt to solve our own problems, the
alternatives will be far worse," Thompson said.
A legislative panel estimated the cost of placing
Harrisburg into receivership would be between $2.15 million and
$2.55 million in the first year. The costs would be about $1
million for the state and and between $1.15 million to $1.55
million for Harrisburg.
"This is all process and no money," Schwartz said. "There's
not 10 cents for Harrisburg."
The troubled incinerator is owned by the Harrisburg
Authority, a separate municipal entity, but the city and the
surrounding Dauphin County guarantee much of that debt.
Twenty years ago, there was a similar conflict between
Bridgeport, Connecticut, and its state government when the city
chose to file for bankruptcy to deal with sinking revenue and
escalating demand for services fueled by a recession.
Connecticut objected to the move and a judge subsequently
ruled Bridgeport was not insolvent and therefore did not meet
technical requirements for filing under Chapter 9.
(Reporting by Chip Barnett in New York; Additional reporting
by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)