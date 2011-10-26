* Q1 adj EPS $1.06 vs estimate $1.05
* Revenue, orders rise
Oct 26 Harris Corp (HRS.N), a maker of
telecommunications equipment, on Wednesday said quarterly
profit fell as the year-earlier period benefited from expedited
shipments of its tactical radios for armored vehicles.
Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30 was
$121.6 million, or $1.01 a diluted share, down 25 percent from
$163.9 million, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier. There was a
lower share count in the latest quarter.
Excluding acquisition costs, profit was $1.06 a share,
compared with $1.05 expected by analysts on average, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.46 billion. Harris Corp
said orders in the quarter were up 23 percent.
Harris, based in Melbourne, Florida, earlier this month
named William Brown, a 14-year veteran with United Technologies
(UTX.N), as its new president and chief executive, effective
Nov. 1.
Howard Lance, who has been Harris CEO since January 2003,
will serve as nonexecutive chairman until year's end.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Richard Chang)