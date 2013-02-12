By Martinne Geller and Olivia Oran
Feb 12 Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc
is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The company, which has a market capitalization of over $1.8
billion, is being advised by JP Morgan, said the sources, who
declined to be named because the process is confidential.
Harris Teeter was not immediately available. JP Morgan
declined to comment.
Shares of the company, which operates some 200 stores in
eight states in the southeastern U.S., closed up $2.46, or 6.6
percent, at $39.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Large grocery chains like Kroger Co, Publix Super
Markets Inc and Koninklijke Ahold NV are
likely to take a look at Harris Teeter, the two sources said.
Regional supermarkets like Harris Teeter are struggling to
maintain market share against major chains and mass
merchandisers like Costo Wholesale Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, which is leading to consolidation in the
industry.
Last year, natural grocers Sprouts Farmers Market and
Sunflower Farmers Market announced a merger of the two companies
to compete against Whole Foods and Trader Joe's on the West
Coast.
In late 2011, Bi-Lo agreed to buy Winn-Dixie Stores for
around $560 million to merge two Southern regional grocery
chains.
News of the Harris Teeter process was earlier reported by
the Wall Street Journal.