July 9 Grocery store operator Kroger Co said it would acquire Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a deal valued at $2.5 billion, including debt, to expand in the U.S. south east and mid-Atlantic states.

Kroger offered $49.38 per share, representing a premium of about 2 percent to Harris Teeter's Monday close.

Reuters reported in February that Harris Teeter was exploring a sale. Kroger was expected to be a suitor, sources familiar with the matter had said.