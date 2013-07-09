BRIEF-Avnet expands share repurchase program by $500 mln; raises dividend by 5.9 pct
* Avnet expands share repurchase program by $500 million; increases dividend by 5.9%
July 9 Grocery store operator Kroger Co said it would acquire Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a deal valued at $2.5 billion, including debt, to expand in the U.S. south east and mid-Atlantic states.
Kroger offered $49.38 per share, representing a premium of about 2 percent to Harris Teeter's Monday close.
Reuters reported in February that Harris Teeter was exploring a sale. Kroger was expected to be a suitor, sources familiar with the matter had said.
* Control4 acquires Triad Speakers, a pioneer in high-end audio technology and speaker design
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.